MrBeast finally squashes T-Series “beef” in surprise meeting with CEO

MrBeast and T-Series have finally settled their years-long feud after the label’s CEO met up with the YouTube star in an unexpected collaboration.

On December 9, YouTube juggernaut Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson linked up with the CEO of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, in a meeting that no one saw coming.

After finally beating out T-Series to become YouTube’s most-subscribed channel in June, Donaldson decided to offer an olive branch to his infamous rival by offering to subscribe to the company’s channel… but only if they subscribed to him first.

After jokingly trying to ‘fake out’ Kumar after he subscribed to his channel, he eventually subscribed to T-Series as well, officially putting their feud to rest.

Fans await PewDiePie’s response to MrBeast’s T-Series collab

However, commenters are divided on this collaboration, with several humorously pointing out that MrBeast has seemingly “betrayed” fellow YouTuber PewDiePie, who he staunchly supported in his viral fight against T-Series back in 2019.

“The old MrBeast would be ashamed,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

“So it’s treason,” another joked.

“We got MrBeast following T-Series before GTA 6,” yet another quipped.

Thus far, PewDiePie hasn’t responded to T-Series’ collab with MrBeast, who successfully “avenged” the Swedish creator by surpassing the Indian music label earlier this year.

MrBeast was instrumental in PewDiePie’s ‘battle’ against T-Series, even advertising the Swede’s channel at the Super Bowl by wearing shirts that read, “Sub 2 PewDiePie.”

But the YouTuber would end up surpassing his idol in 2022, leading PewDiePie to joke that Donaldson should delete his channel as penance. Since then, the two have collaborated together on a video and have remained fast friends.

Donaldson’s latest collab with T-Series comes just ahead of his upcoming Amazon game show, Beast Games, which set 28 Guinness World Records and reportedly spent a whopping $14 million on building an entire city for contestants to live in during filming.

The show is slated to air on December 19, with episodes launching weekly in yet another major victory for the internet superstar.