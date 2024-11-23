MrBeast finally responds to allegations & will “likely” sue DogPack404

MrBeast sat down for an extensive 2-hour and 37-minute interview with Oompaville, one where he addressed a vast majority of the allegations against him and his production house.

During this in-depth conversation, Jimmy (MrBeast) methodically addressed each allegation made by his former employee DogPack404, and numerous others. In the description of the video, the YouTube star has also provided a public document with his official statements and images as evidence.

These accusations included claims of fake giveaways, the use of CGI to manipulate content in his videos, cryptocurrency scandals, allegations of child labor in the production of his Feastables chocolate, and mold found in Lunchly meals.

Jimmy’s detailed responses to the biggest allegations are summarized below.

Why was he silent for so long

MrBeast explained the delay in responding to the allegations due to a three-month investigation by his legal team into the grooming accusations against founding MrBeast channel member Ava Kris Tyson. The investigation involved reviewing “millions of documents/messages” and interviewing 39 people.

Jimmy explained that he was advised to avoid public comments to protect the investigation’s integrity and prevent influencing witnesses. “They recommended I shouldn’t talk about drama or do anything online,” he said. While he initially expected the process to last “two or three weeks,” it ended up taking months due to its complexity.

MrBeast posted his follow-up on Twitter/X on November 1, marking it as “the day when I got the conclusion” of the investigation​.

Reflecting on the timing, Jimmy admitted, “If I could go back in time, I would have done something like this right then.” He even revealed: “I made a little response video, but it’s just not my style,” and stated answering questions directly, felt “free-flowing and natural” and the “more correct approach”.

Is MrBeast suing DogPack404?

YouTube / DogPack404 Former employee DogPack404 has made several viral accusations against MrBeast.

When asked if he was going to sue DogPack over his extensive list of accusations, MrBeast responded, “I don’t want to be put into this situation, but I’m probably going to have to [sue him].”

He explained, “What do you do if someone is just spreading misinformation about you and causing harm to your business… like getting to the point where you might have to actually fire people because it’s costing so much revenue?”

MrBeast accused DogPack of posting “flat-out manipulation and lies” in his videos, adding, “I have people pull out millions of dollars and tell me that it was because of his videos.”

When pushed on a definitive answer, the YouTube star expanded, “They’re not done drafting it up (the legal notice), but once they’re done, more than likely.” He went on to state “Every law firm I have talked to, they’re like ‘this will be the easiest win they’ve ever seen in their life.'”

Fake giveaways

Feastables Promo image used for a Feastables giveaway.

MrBeast has also been accused by DogPack404 of faking some of his past giveaways and competitions. Specifically, the former employee pointed out that a competition stream lacked a “no purchase necessary” disclaimer in the description, implying that the giveaway was an illegal lottery.

To which MrBeast responded: “I don’t think we did, I have people looking into it and trying to pull the footage and figure it out. He mentioned that the two specific accusations have since been already disproven by Content Cop, calling the claims “crazy.”

Jimmy also offered a refund option for anyone who felt wronged, stating, “If people want a refund or think we did something wrong, I will send you a link… where they can get a refund.”

He stated that the incident occurred years ago and promised to look into the footage from the livestream but would take some time, adding, “Maybe I can do a follow-up in the future.”

Fake content using CGI

MrBeast MrBeast provided a side-by-side image of the raw footage compared to the final video.

DogPack and others have accused MrBeast of faking his content in several ways, one of which was by claiming he uses CGI to manipulate the outcome of a video. Jimmy denied these claims, stating that “rampant use of CGI” in general can undermine YouTube videos.

He emphasized that his team invests millions into creating massive sets, and they work hard to make everything look real. “The last thing I want is for people to be like questioning whether or not if these things are CGI,” he explained.

He also revealed that they sometimes spend “100 days just literally building one room for one shot” in a video. While discussing potential solutions, he mentioned possibly adding timestamps or a “beast logo” to indicate CGI elements.

However, he clarified, “We just don’t really use it that much” and expressed his concern about maintaining trust: “What I really don’t want is people to not be able to trust my videos just because occasionally I want to make a wall black or extend the set a bit to make it look cooler.”​

Crypto scandal

Instagram: Lunchly Jimmy has continued to partner with KSI to launch the Prime and Feastables collaboration Lunchly.

MrBeast was previously accused of “insider trading,” following a report that claimed he allegedly profited from the sale of Polychain Monsters (PMON) and JIGSTACK (STACK), earning millions of dollars based on information about his business partner KSI’s promotion of these Crypto coins​.

Coffeezilla’s investigation, which was posted in a YouTube video on November 8, stated that “there’s simply no evidence provided” or “concrete proof” to prove the allegations in the report.

Jimmy explained that he was not personally involved in the transactions, “It was managed by a fund. So I wasn’t the one managing the [Crypto] wallet.”

He clarified further, “I’ve never had access to the wallet, I’ve never done the buying and selling in that wallet.” The YouTube star elaborated on his role, saying, “I make videos, I’m running seven businesses, I have a lot going on… I invested in a Crypto fund, they invest on my behalf.”

Ending by saying, “I mean there are thousands of transactions on there like I don’t even have that kind of time.”

Child slave labor in Feastables production

MrBeast MrBeast shown working on Cocoa farms in Ghana.

Regarding the production of his Feastables chocolate, MrBeast has had allegations of unethical practices taking place. Oompaville stated that this was after fans noticed the company’s website removed the claim that Feastables chocolate was “child labor and slave labor free.”

MrBeast responded to the allegations calling them “flat-out lies” and that it was “severe disinformation.” He explained that if creators had questions, they could have simply contacted him for the facts, instead of making false accusations via YouTube videos and urged them to delete them.

Jimmy then clarified that all of Feastables’ cocoa is “ethically sourced” and “100% Fair Trade Certified,” adding that this was the most expensive certification you can get and that they pay a “Living Income Reference Price” to all farmers.

Mold in Lunchly

Lunchly/Rosanna Pansino Screenshot of Rosanna Pansino finding mold in her Lunchly meal.

MrBeast denied the mold allegations against his Lunchly product, which were fueled by various Twitch streamers, viral TikTok videos, and notably a YouTube video by Rosanna Pansino, who alleged she found mold when opening the Pizza Lunchly meal.

He asserted, “There is no mold when it leaves our factory” and emphasized, “we have the highest quality control and best experts in the world.” Jimmy blamed “disinformation” and called the accusations “stupid,” saying that similar mold issues can be found with other brands, adding, “Google any competitor’s name with ‘mold’ and you’ll find thousands of examples.”

Oompaville’s YouTube video dives deeper into the various allegations against MrBeast, released just days after Content Cop debunked DogPack404’s viral accusations.

In the interview, Jimmy referred to these developments, saying, “Go look at Soggy’s video, go look at his Twitter where he has redacted multiple ones.”