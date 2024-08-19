MrBeast fans plead for crewmember’s return as absence sparks concern

MrBeast fans have noticed a fan-favorite crewmember missing from the YouTuber’s newest videos, sparking concern as they plead for his return.

Despite the ongoing investigation surrounding Ava Kris Tyson, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has continued to post videos to his channel.

And while viewers aren’t happy about MrBeast’s continued silence surrounding the allegations against Tyson, others have focused on something else entirely that’s bringing them concern.

A video uploaded on August 17 and titled “7 Days Stranded In A Cave” had many fans pointing out a certain crewmember’s absence — Chandler.

“Chandler is literally the best of the MrBeast crew,” one person wrote, with many more demanding the influencer “bring him back”.

“Chandler is the greatest on the channel,” someone declared. Others shared a similar sentiment, dubbing Chandler as “legendary” and “the GOAT”.

A third person decided to joke about the situation with a Marvel reference, writing, “Chandler was in this video guys, he was just standing so incredibly still we couldn’t see him.”

With so many comments surrounding Chandler, concern sparked that he may have chosen to step away from the channel – especially considering the hot water MrBeast was currently in.

However, it is worth noting that not every MrBeast crewmember is in every MrBeast video, and that content is often filmed in advance.

One viewer hoping to quell people’s fears stated they were certain Chandler was “still on the team” and likely just “didn’t [want] to spend [seven] days in a cave”.

Another pointed out that Chandler’s absence could be for a variety of different reasons, and that “not every challenge” had to include the fan-favorite.

Despite Chandler not being an active participant in MrBeast’s most recent videos, those missing his presence can find him still active on TikTok.

Under his account ‘chandlerhallow‘, Chandler regularly posts, though his content isn’t at all similar to what can be found on MrBeast’s channel. Instead, Chandler has moved to discussing his religion and reading bible phrases.