MrBeast fans gutted after disappointing IShowSpeed & Ronaldo crossover

MrBeast has teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, and other star athletes, along with fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed, for his latest video. However, the fact that IShowSpeed and Ronaldo were in the same video but didn’t meet has fans of both creators gutted.

YouTube star MrBeast released his video titled “Beat Ronaldo, Win $1,000,000” on November 30, featuring epic matchups between everyday people and some of the world’s most elite athletes.

The collab includes Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, MLB slugger Bryce Harper, U.S. Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau, and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the high-stakes challenges, contestants stood to win $100,000 for defeating their celebrity opponents, while losses meant the prize money would go to a charity chosen by the athlete. However, Ronaldo’s competition offered the ultimate jackpot: a $1 million prize for his challenger if they came out on top.

The action kicked off with high school quarterback Jake competing against Tom Brady in a balloon-popping challenge. The goal’s to pop four balloons from varying distances to claim victory.

Next, MrBeast’s friend Jonah faced off against Noah Lyles in a grueling 200-meter race. Later, Lyles also raced popular streamer IShowSpeed in a lightning-fast 50-meter sprint.

The excitement continued with social media star Big Justice taking on Bryce Harper in a home run derby. Meanwhile, amateur golfer Aaron tested his skills against Bryson DeChambeau in a one-hole golf competition to determine who could score better.

Finally, Ronaldo squared off against football fan Khalid in a $1 million target shootout, capping off the intense and entertaining series of events.

While fans have enjoyed the video, some were disappointed that Speed, who’s a Ronaldo superfan, didn’t share the screen with the football icon. “Excellent video. But not including Speed with Ronaldo is diabolical,” one person wrote. “Speed punching the air right now,” another quipped.

Last week, MrBeast urged Ronaldo to collab with IShowSpeed during an interview, while Speed has previously shared that he’d love to work with the athlete if the opportunity ever arose.

