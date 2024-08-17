MrBeast fans demand answers as YouTuber uploads new videos & ignores allegations

Despite much controversy surrounding MrBeast and the working conditions at his company, the YouTuber has opted to keep releasing videos and moved forward with launching his toy brand.

The video, “7 Days Stranded In A Cave,” shows MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, on an expedition through caves in New Zealand. It garnered 10 million views in under 3 hours, and despite dissenting comments and some negative sentiment on social media, the YouTuber has continued business as usual.

This latest video doesn’t address or even acknowledge the controversy, much to the chagrin of those hoping the creator would formally address it.

Instead, the MrBeast upload consisted entirely of his caving adventure and a brief cutaway for him to advertise his toy brand, MrBeast Labs.

Meanwhile, viewers claim that the YouTuber is deleting comments about the controversy surrounding him and his company.

Similar claims were made about his prior video, “Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker,” when it came out, and footage recorded from viewers going through his comments on the caving video is very similar to how comments were allegedly deleted on the last video.

“What happened to the kind hearted genuine, down to earth guy, it just feels dystopian,” one Twitter/X user claimed.

Aside from these two videos and the Instagram posts boosting them, Jimmy has been silent since confirming a third-party investigation into his company’s practices on July 22, 2024.

However, MrBeast has spoken with some of his collaborators and those raising allegations against him since.

Ludwig got in contact with him to cut off a Feastables sponsorship, a decision he claims was “amicable” between the two creators. The YouTuber also claimed he wouldn’t be working with MrBeast again until he responded to the allegations.

Jake Weddle has made the same claim multiple times, something he acknowledged when turning down a $190k payment and an apology from the creator himself.

Weddle expects Donaldson won’t say anything publicly until Dogpack’s third video releases, one he claims will contain allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

MrBeast’s silence on the allegations against him makes sense given that additional context, but viewers still expected the YouTuber to at least acknowledge what’s happening.