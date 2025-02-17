MrBeast fan wins $100K Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend

A fan won a whopping $100,000 after beating Damian Lillard in MrBeast’s half-court shooting contest at the NBA All-Star Game.

In the challenge, Jaren Barajas needed to make a single logo 3-pointer before Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard could sink three to claim the prize. Against the odds, Barajas nailed his final attempt, hitting a deep trey while Lillard was already at two successful shots.

“Keep shooting, keep going!” MrBeast urged the 18-year-old as he prepared for the $100,000 shot. Barajas delivered in style, banking the ball off the backboard and into the hoop.

The dramatic shot sent Chase Center into a frenzy. NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith rushed onto the court to celebrate, with Barajas falling into their arms. Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry looked on in disbelief, clutching his head in amazement.

NBA fan reacts to winning $100,000

MrBeast shouted, “Get him the money!” before NBA mascots lifted Barajas and carried him to a massive box filled with cash, tossing him into the pile of banknotes. Sitting amidst the money, the astonished fan exclaimed, “This is surreal.”

“I can’t thank anybody but my dad. And, thank you for the opportunity,” Barajas said. In an interview with the Associated Press, he shared that his father, Michael, had purchased their All-Star Game tickets just the day before, after finding them at a more affordable price.

“This is going to mean the world to me, it’s going to help my family a lot and definitely my future,” he continued. “Hopefully, it’ll help me pay for my education, which it will.”

The college student revealed that his dad had always encouraged him to aim for the glass when shooting, to increase his chances of scoring. Reflecting on his incredible $100,000 shot, Barajas called it a “life-changing” moment.