MrBeast encourages YouTubers to repost his content after “stealing” videos poll

MrBeast weighed in on a viral poll about YouTube channels “stealing” videos from other creators to make Shorts, urging users to continue reposting his content.

Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, has amassed over 19.7 million YouTube subscribers and is known his in-depth tech reviews. He sparked a debate on Twitter/X by posting a poll about the ethics of content creators repurposing videos from other channels after implying someone had done this with his videos.

“If you found a YouTube channel that has been stealing your content, re-cutting it, and uploading it as Shorts that have accumulated almost 100 million views, what would you do? Asking for a friend,” Brownlee stated.

In two days, over 162 thousand votes were cast. 60% of Twitter/X users selected “Ask to remove it,” while only 40% chose “Leave it. It’s free promo.”

MrBeast responds saying “I wouldn’t mind”

The poll caught the attention of MrBeast, who chimed in with his response, adding more weight to the discussion. “I wouldn’t mind, I encourage it!” he said.

The responses were mixed, with some highlighting the impact on smaller channels: “You encourage stealing content? I dont think small creators would agree.”

Another added: “With respect, it doesn’t really matter for a creator with your large following but for somebody that has an extremely smaller following, it’s stealing revenue etc.”

Meanwhile, various others agreed with Jimmy. “Exactly you’re right MrBeast, if it’s just shorts I would say yay free promo. If it was long form and they are getting significant YouTube adsense or brand deals copy right strike em,” one said.

“He understands that it will most probably end with them visiting the main channel,” a user said, as one more chimed in: “I agree, also if you do not want people doing that, simply choose the option to not allow remixing of video content.”

YouTube made their stance clear

TeamYouTube also replied on the matter. “Wanted to quickly jump in & help, we’re sorry to hear that you (or a ‘friend’) may be going through this. We have clear policies against impersonation,” they said, adding: “Rest assured, your partner manager is on it and has reached out to get more details!”

The policy states: “Don’t post content on YouTube if it fits any of the descriptions noted below,” with these being:

Channel impersonation: A channel that copies another channel’s profile, background, or overall look and feel in such a way that makes it look like someone else’s channel. The channel does not have to be 100% identical, as long as the intent is clear to copy the other channel.

A channel that copies another channel’s profile, background, or overall look and feel in such a way that makes it look like someone else’s channel. The channel does not have to be 100% identical, as long as the intent is clear to copy the other channel. Personal impersonation: Content intended to look like someone else is posting it.

The consequence of this impersonation violation on YouTube is clear: “We may terminate your channel or account.”

MrBeast promoted reacting to Beast Games

This wasn’t the first time Jimmy has advocated for sharing his content. Following the release of Beast Games on December 19 via Amazon Prime, Jimmy announced:

“If you’re a streamer/YouTuber I want to see your reaction to my new show tomorrow! I convinced Prime Video to let you guys react to episode 1 on stream and make reaction videos on it.”

Adding: “I removed all copyright for Episode 1 reactions on all platforms! (Obviously, you can’t just straight re-upload it with no reaction, haha). This policy only applies to Episode 1.”

Since the show’s launch, MrBeast announced it had become the top unscripted series launch in Prime Video history and was the most-watched Amazon show in over 50 countries.