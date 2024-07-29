MrBeast employee debunks “fraud video” claims by former worker

A MrBeast employee hit back at a former worker’s claims that many of the YouTuber’s videos were staged and that the channel engaged in fake giveaways.

Referring to a video released on July 24 by a former worker who made serious claims about the authenticity of MrBeast’s content, a current employee of the channel, Chucky, took to X/Twitter to dispute the accusations.

The video in question, published by DogPack404, accrued over three million views in less than a week.

In a lengthy post, Chucky said: “I quickly want to debunk some of the info in this video since the guy who made it was on my team.”

Stating that the former staff member, who goes by DogPack404 on YouTube “worked at the company for less than a month and wasn’t an employee for most of the videos,” Chucky addressed several key claims made by the ex-staffer.

Chiefly, Chucky blasted the claim that only friends or family ever featured in videos. “This is a wild statement that can easily be proven wrong. There are probably hundreds or thousands who have no affiliation to friends/family of Beast employees. Jimmy doesn’t know more than like a dozen people,” he said.

On accusations of scripted videos, they specifically referred to MrBeast’s 100 Boys Vs 100 Girls video as proof of the contrary.

“It was not scripted. Jimmy probably had countless people on set for that video and it would have been impossible to hide. I was on set for this and there was no bias for who won,” the graphics designer added.

YouTube (DogPack404)/@Chucky Chucky (right) said DogPack404 (left) was let go due to “erratic behavior”

One major claim made by DogPack404, that MrBeast’s giveaways were fake or disingenuous, was branded a “lie.”

“We do not fake giveaways, I have been hands-on with some of them and have personally been the person to connect winners with our accounting department to get paid,” the post continued.

Providing further context on the length and terms of DogPack’s employment, Chucky clarified they were “only employed from March 25 and let go on April 19, 2024. He was on a 90-day trial and we ended it early.”

Chucky cited “erratic behavior” as the cause of quick termination, but didn’t provide any specifics.