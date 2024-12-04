MrBeast doubles down on running for president during Theo Von podcast

During an episode of comedian Theo Von’s podcast, YouTube star MrBeast doubled down on his plan to run for President of the United States – but said he’d have to work his way up the chain if he wants to win.

As MrBeast’s online platform continues to grow, so do his business opportunities. From Lunchly to Feastables, Beast Games and more, the YouTuber seems to always have something new up his sleeve for his 335M subscribers.

Though he’s only 26 years old, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, pledged to run for President of the United States.

Donaldson joined Theo Von for an episode of his ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast on Monday, December 2. During the episode, Von asked MrBeast if he planned to run for president after the YouTuber previously said he would back in July.

“It would probably be like, when I’m 50 or 60, because I would need to accomplish everything I want in business and stuff. Then probably take 10 years and do something at the local level, then state level, and work my way up. We’ll see,” MrBeast told the podcast host.

MrBeast initially told fans in July that he plans to run for president

In July, MrBeast said he planned to run for president if they lowered the age limit, which is 35 years old.

“If we lower the age to run for President, I’ll jump in the race,” the YouTuber tweeted. As his plan went viral, MrBeast added that he’d “focus on running the largest economy on earth” if he were elected.

During Von’s podcast, MrBeast admitted that in July, he only said he’d run for president to get his fans talking.

“I might if I’m older, but if they lowered it, that was mostly just a joke because I knew people would freak the f*ck out and talk about it,” he said as he laughed.

After MrBeast doubled down on saying he’d run for president, fans took to X to admit that if he goes through with it, he’d likely win the race, adding that his philanthropy is reason enough to support him.

Though he might begin to engage with more politics, MrBeast is currently waiting for his Beast Games to debut on Amazon Prime on December 19, which garnered him 28 Guinness World Records.