MrBeast doubles Beast Games prize to $10M but there’s a catch

MrBeast shocked the remaining six Beast Games players when he added another $5M to the prize, potentially making it $10M.

With only one Beast Games episode remaining, the challenges have intensified. Knowing how the 1,000 contestants bonded with each other over time, MrBeast created games that would test the loyalty players had for others.

Some were eliminated by the masses when their team lost a challenge, others left with a bribe from MrBeast. As the episode before the show’s finale approaches on February 13, MrBeast escalated the stakes by making contestants save themselves or their friends.

Though the hardest part of Beast Games seemed to be over after the top six players made decisions they didn’t exactly want to make, MrBeast decided to press the players even more.

During Challenge 2 of Episode 9, MrBeast doubled the $5M prize fund to $10M. However, he wasn’t about to make it easy on the remaining six contestants — he wanted them to work for it.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast added an extra $5M to the Beast Games prize fund if the remaining six contestants could flip a coin and guess the side it landed on correctly.

Beast Games player #974 flips coin to decide if prize would double

That’s when MrBeast brought out a gold coin. He told players that the only way the prize would double would be if a contestant flipped the coin and guessed which side it landed on correctly.

If they guessed incorrectly, though, they’d be eliminated from Beast Games on the spot. Despite this possibility, the contestants debated if they should keep $5M as is, or try their hands at doubling it.

Knowing more of the competition would be eliminated, the players strategized to themselves until one contestant stepped up to flip the coin.

Adamant that it would land on tails, contestant #974 firmly called it. “I think this is my time to be able to take a chance. I’m feeling tails — let’s do it,” #974 said.

With the episode ending before he flipped the coin, fans were left with a cliffhanger, not knowing if the prize would be increased to $10M or stay at $5M.

To tune into the finale when the show’s winnings are revealed, fans can watch Beast Games on Prime on Thursday, February 13.