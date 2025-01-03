MrBeast dominates as YouTube’s fastest-growing channel for 2024 with mind-blowing number

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson ended 2024 as YouTube’s fastest-growing channel with an eye-watering number of new subscribers.

Over the last few years, MrBeast has gone from being just a YouTube star to a household name, knocking off a number of massive accomplishments along the way.

Donaldson, whose videos are typically wild and have prizes on the line for either his friends, fellow content creators, or fans to win, has overtaken PewDiePie as the biggest solo channel on the platform. Oh, and he’s even branched out with his own TV show – Beast Games.

YouTube is still his bread and butter though. Jimmy posted 21 videos on his channel throughout 2024, averaging well over 120m viewers per video.

Despite entering 2024 with over 225 million subscribers, MrBeast has managed to grow by an absolutely eye-watering figure of 115 million new subscribers.

That meant he concluded 2024 with 340 million subscribers and secured the honor of being the fastest-growing channel for the year.

“Very grateful, let’s make 2025 better,” Donaldson said on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the figures were highlighted.

Some commenters noted that footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who MrBeast collaborated with a few times in 2024, had seen some big growth himself. However, he only amassed 60 million subscribers compared to the 115 million.

Ronaldo, of course, joined YouTube halfway through the year, so if he had a full year, he could have eclipsed MrBeast’s numbers. So, that’ll be a close battle to watch in 2025.

2024 wasn’t without its issues for MrBeast, dealing with a number of allegations about his treatment of employees and participants in his videos. 2025 has also started with some challenges as Donaldson had to address concerns about an unreleased video centred around private jet pilots staying in a plane for over 100 days.