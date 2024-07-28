MrBeast Discord leaks show Ava Kris Tyson telling minors to post explicit images

MrBeast Discord leaks have revealed Ava Kris Tyson had minors managing and posting in channels centered around explicit content.

On July 21, Ava Kris Tyson was accused of having inappropriate friendships with minors and grooming a young fan, LavaGS, who was 13 years old at the time.

The interactions took place in public Discord servers, from which over 500,000 messages have now been leaked.

These showcase Ava having underage moderators set up bots that post explicit images, encouraging them to post of explicit images, and fighting to hold on to inappropriate channels despite minors having access to them.

At one point, a message sent in the Discord acknowledges that a “majority” of people in the channel were “most likely underage.” However, Ava still argued for explicit content to be allowed and claimed “the internet is full of p*rn.”

When it was pointed out that it was the “responsibility of the server owner to prevent minors from viewing p*rnographic materials”, she responded: “What am I, a parent?”

Other messages included a user stating they were modded at the age of 14 for their help in organizing the channel, as well as Ava discussing the setup of bots that’d automatically post explicit images with LavaGS.

“I believe in a free NSFW channel,” Ava wrote in one of the messages after stating she would “look into” setting up a new bot.

Additionally, Discord didn’t add the ability to filter access based on the user’s age until June 2020, meaning that minors in MrBeast’s server would have had access to the channel since these conversations took place between 2018 and 2019.

KrisTyson | Instagram

Some of MrBeast’s contributions to the Discord’s general were also seen in the leaked messages, with the popular YouTuber at one point chiming in to comment on Ava’s genital size. However, the extent of his role in the Discord’s moderation process is currently unknown.

MrBeast released a statement following the initial allegations, revealing he had hired an independent third party to launch an investigation and ‘removed’ Ava from his company. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story continues to develop.