MrBeast diagnosed with eye issues after constant criticism led to examination

MrBeast revealed he has been diagnosed with several eye issues and decided to get an examination after constant criticism he doesn’t smile with his eyes.

As MrBeast is one of the most well-known content creators in the world today, the YouTuber is very much in the public eye. With such a spotlight certainly comes plenty of awards and recognition, but it also brings some undesired comments too.

One such criticism that has cropped up online time and time again is that he doesn’t “smile with his eyes” in photos or his videos.

MrBeast reveals “horrible” vision is why he doesn’t smile with his eyes

When one X user (formerly Twitter) asked others to chime in with their thoughts, MrBeast weighed in, revealing that this line of questioning implored him to eventually get his eyes examined, and now wears contact lenses.

“I get this comment a lot, and it’s why I got my eyes examined,” began the YouTuber before then revealing that he consequently found out he has “severe astigmatism” and further noted his “vision is horrible.”

Astigmatism occurs when the eye’s front surface, the cornea, or the lens inside have mismatched curves. Rather than having a curve similar to the shape of a round ball, the eye’s surface is egg-shaped, causing blurred visions across all distances.

“Without contacts, I can’t see unless I’m squinting, and that’s why my eyes used to look off in photos when I smiled,” admitted MrBeast.

He then thanked “everyone who pointed out” that he never looks like he’s smiling with his eyes, adding that this helped him realize “objects far away are not supposed to be blurry.”

Alongside his continual flow of videos on YouTube, MrBeast is also working on his brand new show, Beast Games. This new reality show is set to have the biggest prize of any series of the same nature and will include over 1,000 contestants.