MrBeast deletes post after criticism for joke about buying $4m Breaking Bad house

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has come under fire for a now-deleted post about fans potentially winning the house used as Walter Water’s home in Breaking Bad.

It’s been over 11 years since Breaking Bad’s glorious run on television came to an end. The world said goodbye to Walter White, Mike, and a few others in the final season. However, Jesse and Saul Goodman got to start new lives elsewhere.

Over the years, fans of the iconic show have flocked to Alberqueue, New Mexico to visit many of the recognizable filming locations. The biggest one, of course, being Walter White’s house.

The house has since gone up for sale with a $4 million price tag. However, the family selling it have revealed some terrifying stories about fans visiting at all hours of the day.

MrBeast under fire for Breaking Bad house challenge

Its potential sale has naturally attracted plenty of social media attention, including from MrBeast. However, the YouTube star has come under fire for joking about potentially giving it to a fan.

“First person to make a meth lab in the garage wins the house,” Donaldson said in a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That since-deleted post has prompted a bit of backlash from fans as well. “You’re not slick with the meth lab post,” one fan said. “@MrBeast encourages people to start a meth lab……… The lowest of low this guys goes!,” said another.

Screenshot via X MrBeast since deleted the tweet about the Breaking Bad house.

Some fans also noted that the current owners, the Quintana family – who have lived there for over 50 years – have had to put up a fence to ensure privacy and safety while at home.

The YouTube star has not addressed any of the backlash but he hasn’t gone offline since posting it either. He has continued to reply to other posts. It just appears to be a joke that’s gone wrong.