MrBeast challenged by Shaq to get stung by 500 bees for future collab

MrBeast appeared on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, and the former basketball player dared him to get stung by 500 bees for a collab.

No stranger to a challenge, MrBeast met his match during The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former NBA star throwing countless ideas at the YouTuber regarding future collab videos the two could participate in.

The podcast was littered with suggestions about how the two icons should work together in a future video. Some notable suggestions were dressing up in disguise and travelling to multiple countries to see if they’d be recognised to more basketball-focused collaborations.

However, arguably, Shaq’s most shocking suggestion was that the two willingly get stung by bees, an idea the YouTuber was more than open to.

Shaq dares MrBeast to get stung by 500 bees together

“Alright, MrBeast, I challenge you to get stung by 500 bees, and I’ll do it with you,” began Shaq.

Rather than shutting the out-of-the-box idea down, MrBeast simply replied, “okay,” before breaking into an anecdote about how the last time he got stung by a bee as a child, he managed to hit a baseball home run for the first time in the whole season.

Topic starts 47:00 minute mark

“I would literally try to get bees to sting me before I went up to play,” the Youtuber revealed. “I wanted that bee power because that was the only home run I ever hit.”

MrBeast has found great success collaborating with some of the biggest and most popular athletes and sporting sensations throughout his career. From Ronaldo, Noah Lyles and more, it’s become commonplace for these stars to go toe-to-toe with everyday people and test their skills on MrBeast’s channel.

While Shaq is interested in collaborating with MrBeast in the future, he’s clearly got his sights set on going above and beyond.