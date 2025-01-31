MrBeast calls out Rotten Tomatoes score for Beast Games as critics slam it

MrBeast questioned why critics on Rotten Tomatoes scored Beast Games much lower than fans did.

After Beast Games was released in December 2024, the competition show quickly skyrocketed to Prime’s most-watched unscripted series. Not only that but after 26 hours, it became the number-one show in 82 countries.

Viewers of Beast Games have been impressed by the series, taking to social media to praise how much better each episode gets.

“Intense, emotional, wild,” commented one fan on an Instagram post from MrBeast.

“Next level stuff, man,” wrote another.

Instagram: beastgamesonprime Beast Games has two episodes left until its finale on February 13.

Beast Games has been so well-received by fans that it was given a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.

Despite this, critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave Beast Games an average score of 13%. Some took to the site’s review section to call the show “unenjoyable.” One critic even said Beast Games was as ‘compelling as picking a scab.’

MrBeast claps back at critics from Rotten Tomatoes

With only two episodes left before the $5M winner is revealed, the show’s creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, took to X to question Rotten Tomatoes for how wide of a gap there was between the fan and critic reviews.

“Audiences rated Beast Games 90% but 8 critics rated it 13%.. why the large gap,” MrBeast tweeted on January 31.

A fan responded to the YouTuber by suggesting the critics from Rotten Tomatoes hadn’t watched the show and instead, blindly rated it.

MrBeast commented back, “Yeah, they didn’t even watch the show before leaving the ratings lol.”

Fans of the show continued to back MrBeast up by supporting the show, saying it’s “some of the best TV content I’ve watched in a long time.”

Though critics can’t seem to get in front of Beast Games, the show continues to thrive in the eyes of its fans.

To see what happens next on the competition show, fans can tune into Prime every Thursday until February 13, when the last episode airs.