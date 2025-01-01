MrBeast brings in the New Year with proposal to longtime girlfriend

MrBeast fans around the world are celebrating after the YouTube sensation announced that he has proposed to his girlfriend.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson has skyrocketed in popularity across social media over the last decade, amassing billions of views across his videos on YouTube.

MrBeast became the first YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers in July 2024 and released his own TV show on Amazon Prime Video.

He’s left the majority of his personal life out of the spotlight but has appeared alongside his girlfriend Thea Booysen in quite a few posts. Though he’s been inconspicuous about their relationship, he shared the latest update on Wednesday, January 1, revealing that he finally proposed to her.

MrBeast reveals marriage proposal to girlfriend

“So I kinda did a thing,” he said in a post on X.

Alongside the post are two photos, one of him proposing to Thea in front of her family and another showing the massive diamond ring he gave her.

Fans quickly flocked to the post to celebrate, with many congratulating the YouTube superstar.

“Holy smokes congrats Mr Beast and Thea!” one user commented.

Another said: “For all the good you do for others, you truly deserve love and happiness. Congrats!”

“Congrats brother! You’ve built a lot. Time to build the most important thing: a family!” a third commented.

Thea posted another picture on her account celebrating the engagement. “Happy New Year indeed,” she said.

While this is the first marriage proposal that Donaldson has done directly, it’s not the first one he’s helped orchestrate.

On December 27, 2024, Beast Games contestants Steven England and Tiffany Weaver revealed in an interview with their local news station that after Steven was eliminated from the show, he ran to Tiffany to propose.

He used another contestant’s ring to do so but had to give it back right after his new fiancee said yes. After the news broke, however, the newly engaged couple were gifted a ring set from Shane Co.