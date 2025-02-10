MrBeast blasts ‘lies’ about memecoin launch for final time amid fresh claims

YouTube megastar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has hit out at ‘lies’ about him starting his own crypto memecoin for the final time as viral claims have surfaced yet again.

Over the last few years, a number of content creators have used their platforms to start getting involved in cryptocurrency. A few have backed big things like Bitcoin, NFTs, and Ethereum. However, others have gotten involved in memecoins as well.

These memecoins have landed a few notable names in hot water – both with their fans and legally, too – as they’ve made money off them pretty quickly. Hailey Welch, the Hawk Tuah girl, disappeared off the internet for weeks after her coin launched.

Given his success online, MrBeast has been targeted by a few “scam” coins already. They’ve claimed to have his backing, used his branding, and offered it to his fans.

MrBeast replies to crypto claims for last time

The YouTube superstar has routinely blasted these claims when they’ve circulated on social media, and has now had to do so again.

“I feel like you guys are just trolling at this point so this is the last time I’m gonna say this. I AM NOT LAUNCHING A MEME COIN PLEASE STOP LYING,” he said, replying to claims that he is launching a coin in the near future.

Crypto traders believed that because Solana – a Web3 platform for coins – had followed the YouTuber on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would be getting involved.

With his presence online, MrBeast could have very easily gotten involved with memecoins already and been successful. However, he has repeated called out the scams that he isn’t linked to.

Towards the end of 2024, he did come under fire for allegedly being involved in a “pump and dump” of coins that stemmed back to 2021.

YouTuber Coffeezilla also suggested there was “insider trading” on select coins that apparently led to MrBeast making more than $10 million from them.

The MrBeast team has denied any involvement from the YouTuber, stating that his wallet was managed by others.