MrBeast ‘Beast Games’ contestants conceive child right after being eliminated

Two Beast Games contestants, who joined the show as a couple, celebrated as they realized they conceived their child on the day they were eliminated.

During MrBeast’s Beast Games on Prime Video, contestants have the opportunity to win $5M, a private island, a Lamborghini, and even more cash prizes.

While only one player can be the ultimate winner of the millions of dollars, two former contestants have another reason to celebrate.

On the day they were eliminated from Beast Games, contestants Sarah and Josiah, who are married, conceived their baby.

Article continues after ad

The couple, whose five-year anniversary was on the day they left the competition, spent the night at a hotel in Las Vegas after making their exit.

Several weeks later, they found out they were pregnant. When they did the math, they realized they conceived their baby boy on the night they were eliminated.

Beast Games contestants consider their pregnancy as “a win”

“We actually got eliminated on our five-year anniversary and we were so tired, so sad. So, the only thing that made sense for us to do was to make a baby in Las Vegas,” they said on their YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“A few weeks later, we discovered that I was pregnant. We didn’t win $5M, we will probably spend $5M on this new baby. But, overall, a win for us.”

Sarah and Josiah also revealed that they were among the 40 Beast Games contestants who the production team wanted to follow throughout the competition.

They told their 11K subscribers that they had a camera crew following them the entire time they were on the show. Despite not having an indication as to why, the expectant parents joked that it might have been because they were “in love.”

Article continues after ad

Sarah and Josiah aren’t the only Beast Games contestants to have something special to celebrate, either. Players Steven England and Tiffany Weaver became engaged during the show’s filming. Though the scene didn’t make it into the episode, MrBeast said the proposal was completely “wild.”