MrBeast admits to using “inappropriate language” in past YouTube videos

A representative for YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson admitted the influencer used “inappropriate language” in past content amid ongoing controversy surrounding the creator.

MrBeast is YouTube’s most-subscribed content creator, surpassing the 300M sub mark in July 2024 thanks to his philanthropic efforts, big-budget videos, and over-the-top challenges.

However, his world-famous brand is facing backlash after his collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, faced accusations of behaving inappropriately with minors in July 2024. Since then, Donaldson himself has been faced with criticism on all sides, from fans upset he associated with Ava to former workers claiming he’s a “fraud” in viral video exposés.

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast, YouTube’s most prominent content creator, is facing backlash on all sides after his former collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, was accused of behaving inappropriately with minors.

On July 31, MrBeast issued a statement amid this ongoing retaliation, with a spokesperson speaking out to the Associated Press.

“When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny,” the spokesperson said. “Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language.

“After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

Instagram: mrbeast MrBeast has come under fire multiple times in the past, with many netizens taking issue with his philanthropic projects such as this one, where he helped build homes for unhoused people in several countries.

This is just the latest statement to come from MrBeast following his reply to the allegations against Ava Kris Tyson. After Tyson claimed she was stepping away from the MrBeast brand, Donaldson claimed he’d fired her, saying he was “disgusted” by her behavior.

“I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts,” he wrote. “That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast.”

At present, MrBeast is having Ava’s behavior looked into via an internal investigation — but it’s unclear what else is in store for the YouTube star. He continues to face backlash online, becoming a viral topic that continues to dominate the discussion across social media as users await more information.