MrBeast addresses concern over private jet video before it even goes live

MrBeast has another wild idea in the works, this time placing pilots in a private jet for a 100-day challenge. The concept sparked backlash before any footage even went live, drawing out a swift reply from the YouTuber star.

Often looking to raise the stakes and innovate with his content, MrBeast is always thinking up the next insane video idea to keep viewers engaged. While lately, his efforts have largely been focused on Beast Games, the record-shattering game show that cost over $100 million to produce, the social media celeb has still been toiling away on YouTube content as well.

One such video planned for his YouTube channel was revealed on a podcast with Olympian Noah Lyles, who featured in MrBeast’s content in November, 2024. “This one was crazy…” he teased, indicating it’s already filmed and set to be released in the near future.

The idea is to have two pilots remain inside a private jet for 100 days straight. The hook is that they can do whatever they want with the jet, thanks to MrBeast’s crew providing unlimited fuel. If they successfully stay within the confines of the jet, they get to keep it.

MrBeast’s viral private jet idea draws criticism

We shared news of this video idea on X (formerly Twitter), though MrBeast quickly came into question by users on social media. “This would instantly reverse all the pollution and emissions he saved from planting those 100 million trees,” one individual said.

Meanwhile, others expressed concern for the well-being of those competing in the challenge. “Let’s risk pilots’ lives for entertainment,” being a common sentiment.

However, as MrBeast explained on the podcast, the two pilots are of course qualified. They “just graduated from aviation school,” as he made clear. Moreover, flying is completely optional. Should they wish to stay grounded all 100 days, they’re entitled to do so.

“The flying is a choice!” MrBeast reassured in response to our post. “They can just stay in the airport and don’t have to fly anywhere, it’s just an option to make it more fun.”

For instance, the YouTuber gave an example of how the pilots could choose to fly to New York City, Uber Eats some top-quality pizza, then fly to California and rest for the night. The choice is entirely theirs.

Should the pilots be jetsetting all over the world, MrBeast and his team have a plan to combat the problem of emissions. “We’re tracking the carbon emitted and [we’re] gonna offset it at the end of the video,” he claimed. Exactly how the team will achieve this is unclear, as it might require millions more trees to be planted.

MrBeast discusses his upcoming private jet video at the 1:00:33 mark below.

At the time of writing, there’s no telling when this particular video may air on MrBeast’s channel. We’ll just have to wait and see how much traveling the pilots got up to and whether or not they remained for the 100 days.