MrBeast accused of defending alleged sexual assault in the workplace

YouTuber DogPack404 has uploaded yet another video about MrBeast, accusing the internet star of defending some of his employees who were accused of sexual assault.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the most subscribed creator on YouTube — but his famous Internet empire is coming under fire as multiple accusations are thrown his way.

Chief among his critics is YouTuber DogPack404, who claims to have been a former employee of MrBeast’s. He’s become a hot topic in the conversation surrounding Donaldson after uploading two videos dissecting multiple allegations against both him and his collaborators.

On August 28, DogPack uploaded a third video titled ‘MrBeast’s Secret CEO,’ where he accused the YouTuber of re-hiring an adult actor who’d been previously put on paid leave due to accusations of sexually harassing his male coworkers.

According to DogPack, the employee — Locoya Hill — ran an adult entertainment business before joining MrBeast’s team as a producer in 2019. However, after being “fired” in 2021 for the alleged sexual assault of his assistant, he was brought on as the company’s COO in 2023 according to DogPack’s sources.

As proof of his claims, DogPack included screenshots of text messages from “verified” MrBeast employees, which corroborated his story.

Additionally, DogPack pointed toward one James Warren as another person in MrBeast’s employ who he claims may have sexually assaulted another female employee in the YouTuber’s company.

After this alleged incident, the female employee left the company, and was given a three-year severance pay according to one of DogPack’s insiders.

Near the end of his video, DogPack shared a text from another anonymous female employee of MrBeast’s, who described the workplace as a toxic and sexist environment.

“It was told to avoid being alone in a room with certain people in positions of power,” she wrote. “At least once a week I was subjected to inappropriate questions and conversations. …The minute any woman leaves a room they talk about if/how they would ‘f*ck’ her.”

YouTube: Curiosity Stream MrBeast is facing accusations of hiring registered sex offenders and defending employees accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

DogPack’s video comes mere days after he received a cease-and-desist order from MrBeast’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, known for representing celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Elon Musk, and Alec Baldwin.

While DogPack made no direct mention of the lawsuit in his video, he did clarify that there were many things he couldn’t discuss for “a multitude of reasons.”

Thus far, MrBeast still has yet to publish a statement addressing the accusations against him after distancing himself from former collaborator Ava Kris Tyson and conducting an internal investigation of his company.