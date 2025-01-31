Most Japanese students want to be VTubers & YouTubers instead of doctors

A survey of Japanese children revealed that the vast majority of kiddos in the country want to be internet stars instead of pursuing traditional career paths like being a doctor.

Generation Alpha has grown up alongside the internet, with figures like YouTubers, Twitch streamers and VTubers being a primary source of entertainment for them.

Now, they’re aspiring to be like these famous influencers, as told by a January 2025 survey conducted by a Japanese online children’s portal called ‘Nifty Kids.’

Article continues after ad

The survey received 2,313 responses, the majority of which were from elementary school-aged children (1st – 6th grade in Japan). The rest were from middle school students, or 7th – 9th graders.

Ironmouse Being a VTuber is an attractive career option for young Japanese students.

Japanese students want to be VTubers when they grow up

When asked what job they’d like to have when they grow up, VTubers weighed in at fourth on the rankings, while YouTubers came in at sixth place above Doctors. The full list can be viewed below:

Schoolteacher (6.5%) Illustrator (5.8%) Utaite (cover singer) (5.2%) VTuber (4.6%) Actor/actress/model (4.3%) YouTuber (3.5%) Doctor (3.5%) Idol (3.5%) Musician (3.4%) Preschool/kindergarten teacher (3.2%) tied with (Civil servant (3.2%)

While comparatively traditional career paths came in first and second place, cover singers were the third-most popular option among students, while VTubers, actors/models and YouTubers dominated third – sixth place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Idols and musicians were also popular picks for Japan’s youth, showing an increased focus on internet stardom as opposed to other occupations.

Japan isn’t the only country where this phenomenon is happening, either. Even back in 2017, surveys have shown that American kiddos want to be influencers when they grow up, and they’re not alone; adults are also a growing demographic leaning further into the career.

Being an influencer certainly seems like an attractive occupation. With names like Ironmouse dominating Twitch as the site’s most popular female streamer despite never having shown her face, VTubing definitely has its upsides… but like every career, it has its pitfalls, too.