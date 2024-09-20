Monkey steals IShowSpeed’s microphone during Bali stream

IShowSpeed has been making his way around Indonesia, but a nefarious monkey interrupted his stream after stealing the microphone off his shirt.

YouTuber IShowSpeed has made his way to Bali, Indonesia as part of his massive tour across Southeast Asia.

On September 20, 2024, the star was streaming while walking through Bali’s monkey forest and sat down on a bench to interact with the animals.

One, in particular, climbed up on the YouTuber’s head before making its way to his right shoulder and proceeded to knock Speed’s microphone onto the ground.

Article continues after ad

He quickly got up from the bench after realizing what had happened, but found another monkey holding his microphone next to the patio.

“Give me the mic, give me my mic,” the YouTuber told the monkey as it charged at him and tried to run away.

Security stepped in to help get ahold of the monkey and attempt to retrieve the stolen microphone. After a few minutes of hearing the animal breathing into it, Speed’s crew supplied the streamer with a backup mic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Adamant about not giving up the expensive tech, he went around to another area of the jungle to attempt to find the monkey with the microphone. However, he quickly realized that it wasn’t worth the time spent away from their plans for the day and decided to give up.

“F**k it, I don’t even care anymore bro,” she said. “I don’t even care anymore, I ain’t gonna cap… what else are we going to do [to try to find it]?”

Article continues after ad

While the loss of one of his microphones isn’t ideal, Speed’s IRL stream in Indonesia has been massive for the YouTube star. On September 18, 2024, he burst into tears on camera after realizing his stream reached over 1 million live viewers.

“I LOVE YALL INDONESIA MY BIGGEST STREAM EVER,” he shared in a post on X.