MoistCr1TiKaL reveals staggering amount of money he’s lost in esports

During the announcement of MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig merging Moist Esports with Shopify Rebellion, the YouTuber spilled the beans on just how much money he’s lost in esports over the past few years.

Much like Disguised Toast, most creators who get into esports don’t expect to make an actual profit off of the team itself. While creators can leverage esports teams as a way to make new content and earn money through other avenues, the teams themselves are often a money sink.

Moist Esports was no different, and Charlie disclosed just how much money he’s lost in running Moist over the years now that he’s officially a part of Shopify Rebellion.

Despite the team having genuine success in several esports and becoming world-renowned in games like Rocket League and Apex Legends, they never made any money. In fact, they were operating at a loss. A big one.

The Moist Esports financial situation is crazy

Considering that Moist Esports and Shopify Rebellion had worked together in the past, this merger isn’t a huge surprise. The groundwork was already laid for a partnership, though Charlie and Ludwig now having part ownership in one of the biggest esports orgs in the world is huge news nonetheless.

MoistCr1TiKaL even revealed that Shopify Rebellion “saved our bacon” in relation to helping them out in both Valorant and Apex, giving them a lifeline when they didn’t have the money or resources to overcome certain obstacles keeping them from competing.

So, how much money did this org actually lose?

“Over the last 4 years, I have lost, in total, right around $4.2 million dollars across all the games we’ve competed in across all of these years. And you know what? I’d do it all over again. In fact, I’d continue to do it.”

MoistCr1TiKaL didn’t say anything about how he or Ludwig plan to profit from this venture. He’s in it for the love of the game by his account, driven purely by passion to keep the esports scene alive and be an active participant.

With this merger, these two creators now partially own teams in Valorant, League of Legends, DOTA 2, Street Fighter, Rainbow 6, Rocket League, and other esports. The team’s reach is massive, with Charlie claiming that some of these esports would have been a “pipe dream” at best for him to be able to participate in.

Many of 2025’s biggest esports have yet to kick off, so it remains to be seen if Shopify Rebellion can find success with their newfound partnership.