Moistcr1tikal reveals massive gap in Twitch vs YouTube streaming earnings

Moistcr1tikal has revealed the massive gap between his best stream earnings on Twitch and YouTube, and it’s even bigger than you might think.

There have been many contenders to Twitch’s throne as the premier livestreaming platform over the years, with YouTube being the longest-standing to this point.

With the era of exclusive contracts coming to an end, plenty of streamers have started multi-streaming across both too. This has, again, reignited the debate as to which is the better platform – Twitch or YouTube.

Well, Charlie, otherwise known as Moistcr1tikal, has weighed in. While the majority of his content goes out on YouTube, he’s streamed on both platforms previously. He gives Twitch the nod on the feedback front as it has a “much more interactive chat” but YouTube has a smoother watching experience.

Moistcr1tikal’s best Twitch earnings

The big thing for most streamers when deciding on their home platform is, obviously, what money they can make from it. As per Moist’s experiences, there is a big split between the two.

“When Moist Esports won the Rocket League Major. The Spring Major. Still one of the best moments I’ve ever had streaming,” he said of his best Twitch stream.

“I peaked at 75,000 live viewers. It was a very long stream that I did, and it took home $11.7k for that whole stream. Roughly 2,000 subs, but most of it came through ads, and most of those subs were Primes.”

Moistcr1tikal’s best YouTube earnings

As for YouTube, Charlie managed to bring in just over $84,000 for a Starfield stream on YouTube. Though, it wasn’t all in one go.

“$84,000 for a four-hour stream, just playing mid, poop, a** Starfield. This was like an insomnia, try not to fall asleep challenge, basically. $84,000!” he continued.

“And it’s not because the 31,000 viewers, all of a sudden, started buying memberships or donating tons and tons of money. This wasn’t the biggest documented case of credit card fraud and money laundering that the internet’s ever seen. In fact, the livestream itself made $1.6k on ads, and the other $78,000 came from the VOD, and the ads that played during the VOD.”

YouTube: Moistcr1tikal Moistcr1tikal made $84k on a Starfield stream, but most of that came after.

Streamers will also have sponsorship deals and such to add on to their earnings, but these aren’t usually just for one stream. They’re over a longer period.