Missing YouTuber Elliot Eastman confirmed dead as police kill kidnappers in shootout

A gunfight reportedly broke out after police located suspects connected to the death of YouTuber Elliot Eastman.

YouTuber Elliot Eastman, 26, was reportedly abducted by a group of kidnappers posing as police officers on October 17 according to Daily Mail. When he was taken, Eastman was in the small village of Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte, located in the Philippines.

As he was being whisked away onto a speedboat, the YouTuber was shot in the leg. Further details about his abduction and whereabouts were sparse until one of the suspects confirmed his part in the ordeal.

According to a new report from Daily Mail, one of the three suspects in his death was caught by the police. After their arrest, the suspect reportedly confirmed the YouTuber was thrown overboard into the sea.

YouTube: elliotbeastman Elliot Eastman moved to the Philippines almost two years before his death.

Elliot Eastman “already dead” while on speedboat with kidnappers

“On their way to escape by sea, the abductors noticed that Elliot Eastman was already dead. They threw his body into the water,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ramoncelio Sawan.

“Sometime in November, we caught a suspect linked to the kidnapping. He himself confirmed what happened. He confirmed Elliot had been shot and that the man was dumped overboard.”

When the police finally found all three of the suspects, a gunfight broke out, resulting in the death of the three kidnappers.

Eastman, who had moved to the Philippines over a year and a half ago, spoke about knowing his dangers after moving to a crime-stricken city.

“As long as I’m here, my life is still at risk, you know,” Eastman said in September. “That’s the reality. Especially the area that I’m in.”

