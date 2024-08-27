MGK bought Logan Paul’s “rat-infested” mansion for $7.5M

Machine Gun Kelly admitted that he’s got a rat problem in the $7.5 million mansion he purchased from YouTube star Logan Paul in 2022.

After the two made an appearance at the WWE SummerSlam on August 3, Logan Paul welcomed his friend, Machine Gun Kelly, on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. During this, MGK addressed how he bought Logan’s “rat-infested” 8,689 square-foot mansion in Los Angeles, CA.

“Did you ever have a rat problem with the house?” asked the podcast host.

“Dude, you say that and I’m stressing, bro. I thought you were joking,” MGK replied.

As they laughed about the rat problem in his Encino home, the artist mentioned how his three cats helped to take care of the rodents.

“I have three cats that are absolutely savage… My cats snatch birds out of the air,” said MGK. He then told Logan how he had to contact his friend and heavy metal rockstar Tommy Lee, just so he could get his exterminator’s information.

(segment begins at 47:27)

Realizing that the home still has a rat issue, despite attempts to fix it, MGK suggested that Logan look up the indigenous meaning of rodents, adding that they could be the spiritual reflection of financial success.

After fans of both Logan and MGK heard their podcast episode, many viewers were happy to see the artist in such good spirits. Others applauded the duo for having a “fantastic” interview.

One fan even said it was the episode “we never knew we needed,” while someone else added, “One of my favorite podcasts from this year, felt like a boys only.”

Though the ‘Hollywood Whore’ singer also resides in his “favorite place,” Cleveland, OH, the artist purchased the LA mansion from Logan in 2022.

His home, which he bought from the podcast host for $7.5M, includes eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a wine cellar, a billiards room, and more luxurious amenities.

