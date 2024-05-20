MeatCanyon in disbelief after The Simpsons references him in latest episode

Popular YouTuber ‘MeatCanyon’ officially exists in The Simpsons, and Bart Simpson is a big fan of his.

The Simpsons has seemingly done it all in the show’s 35 seasons, featuring countless pop culture references that now include one of YouTube’s top animators.

MeatCanyon, also known as Papa Meat, is well-known for his horrifying animated videos and vlogs where he reviews everything from old episodes of Goosebumps to fast food chains.

In The Simpsons’ Season 35 finale episode titled ‘Bart’s Brain,’ the title character is tasked with taking care of a jar with a brain inside of it for homework, but quickly becomes attached to the specimen.

After completing the assignment and getting an A+ from Mrs. Peyton, Bart refuses to give up the brain.

“He’s like me. He’s into MeatCanyon videos and doing wrestling moves on the dog and pouring Red Bull on pancakes!” the 10-year-old fourth grade prankster cries.

This clip from the episode soon spread through social media, with even MeatCanyon himself in disbelief that he was referenced on the show.

“No shot this is real,” he remarked after seeing a screenshot from the episode before being sent the show’s actual footage, which still didn’t convince him.

“Man, this is so sick. Nothing but smiles,” he proclaimed. “No idea if this is real btw lol.”

Fortunately, the clip is very real, and fans of the YouTuber wasted no time in congratulating him for getting a nod in one of the longest-running TV shows of all time.

“Bart Simpson is canonically a fan of MeatCanyon now,” praised one.

“That’s how you know you’ve really made it big, congrats man!” applauded fellow YouTuber Kommander Karl.

“Congrats man, that’s amazing,” Donut Operator chimed in.

Given the positive response to MeatCanyon being referenced in The Simpsons, it’s definitely possible that we see more YouTube references and cameos once the series returns for its 36th season in Fall 2024.

Papa Meat isn’t the only YouTuber to appear in an animated movie in some form. MrBeast made waves with a cameo role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and even voiced a character in Kung Fu Panda 4.