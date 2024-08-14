Matt Rife shares warning to Hawk Tuah girl about viral fame: ‘They love to tear you down’

Comedian Matt Rife has shared some words of wisdom for the Hawk Tuah girl as she continues to make waves as a viral sensation.

Rife has become a household name in the comedy world. Before he was signing Netflix deals, he was blowing up on TikTok and showcasing his talent for working a crowd.

On August 13, he released his latest Netflix special ‘Lucid’ and to help promote it, he sat down with Jon Youshaei to discuss his career, comedy, and business ventures.

During the conversation, Youshaei asked Rife about any advice he’d give to people who are trying to make a name for themselves on social media and pointed to the Hawk Tuah girl as an example.

The Hawk Tuah girl, real name Haliey Welch, exploded on the internet in the summer of 2024 after she used the words “hawk tuah” to describe spitting during a YouTube street interview. Since then, she’s appeared on Bill Maher, hung out with Shaq, and has been making bank.

While everything appears to be going hunky dory for the Tennessee darling, Matt Rife is warning her that things can go downhill very fast if she’s not careful.

(segment begins at 17:50)

“Be responsible. Make good business decisions,” Rife encouraged. “Here’s the thing about ‘overnight success’ for whatever you think my career is versus someone who is literally in the spotlight right now for something random and funny like the Hawk Tuah girl: there are no shortcuts.”

According to Rife, if he had his current success four years earlier, he wouldn’t have been able to handle it at all from a business, endurance or creative standpoint.

“Timing is such a big part of your success. You really need to be ready for situations that present themselves,” he added. “Take your time. You do not need to be so gigantic and famous in this exact moment right now just because you feel like you’re not getting it right now.”

The comedian noted that he had heard how Welch wanted to do a reality show and encouraged her to run with it, adding that she “seems like a great person.”

“I would really hate for the entertainment industry and the internet to do what it does to everybody who gets success. As much as people love to build you up, they f**king love to tear you down.

“Cash the f**k out. Do it. Make your money. Take advantage of the situation that presented itself. We make the most random things famous on the internet. Some are deserving. Some are not. She seems like a fun, nice girl. Cash in, get a check, buy your mom a house, get a fun car for yourself, but just be responsible,” he reiterated. “As easy as it is to be a flash in the pan, it can go away so fast.”

Rife’s remarks come just one month after he had a flirty call with the Hawk Tuah girl, who admitted he was her celebrity crush during a podcast with Whitney Cummings.

The comedian ended up inviting her to an upcoming Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on August 24th – something Welch eagerly agreed to when he mentioned being backstage with him.

We’ll have to see if the two decide to collab later in August and if the booming comedian has any more life advice for the young influencer.