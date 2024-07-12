MatPat’s Theorist reveals new lofi animated mystery series ‘LoreFi’

YouTube star MatPat’s brand, Theorist, is teaming up with its parent company, Lunar X, to create an all-new animated series focusing on both music and mysteries called ‘LoreFi.’

MatPat actually let us in on this project earlier this year in an exclusive interview, where he told us that he wants to start making his own IPs after years of dissecting content from other companies.

“We’ve been covering other people’s IP for the better part of 13 years now, and it’s like, ‘Well, we know how to create our own IP. We know how to tell stories. We know what works with our audience. We should be creating that IP ourselves,'” he said in March 2024.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto MatPat’s brand Theorist is teaming up with Lunar X, its parent company, to launch a brand-new animated series that longtime YouTube viewers might be interested in.

Now that dream has become a reality, as Theorist and Lunar X are poised to drop their first episode of LoreFi exclusively on YouTube.

LoreFi is a show that blends lofi music with “lore-driven storylines” that Theorist fans are well-acquainted with. It follows a teenage girl named Taylor who downloads some lofi music from the net… but quickly realizes there’s more to the tunes than she originally thought.

Article continues after ad

The series’ soundtrack is inspired by the popular lofi genre but promises to have a unique ‘Theorist twist,’ which will also be released across most major streaming platforms for fans to jam out to their hearts’ content – standing as Theorist’s very first musical release.

Article continues after ad

“The lofi music genre has garnered a highly engaged fanbase, many of whom are equally as passionate about lore-based storylines as Theorist’s community,” said Lucas Kollmann, Founder and CEO of Lunar X. “We knew the genre was a natural next step for Theorist’s content, and are excited to unveil our lofi-centric universe full of mysteries for the audience to decode.”

“Our team at Theorist, as well as our fans, have always been captivated by the digital worlds within the lofi internet communities,” MatPat added. “So in true Theorist fashion, we wanted to build one of our own, but integrate mystery and hidden storylines for our fans to uncover. We’re looking forward to continuing to expand the universe and develop its hidden lore over time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Theorist MatPat spoke with us about this “music mystery” project months ahead of its official release.

Fans can tune into LoreFi’s inaugural episode on July 13 on The Game Theorist’s official YouTube channel.

This is just the latest big project to come from MatPat and the folks at Theorists following his Creators in Fashion show this April, marking just another major accomplishment from the now-retired YouTuber.