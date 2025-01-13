Markiplier updates fans after “heartbreaking” LA fires force him to evacuate

YouTube star Markiplier gave fans an update after being forced to evacuate his home due to numerous wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Multiple fires have sprung up in the LA region as of January 2025, leveling thousands of homes and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed in the wake of these devastating blazes, with an estimated death toll of 24 victims reported at the time of writing.

A number of high-profile influencers have been impacted by the fires, including the likes of streamer Cash Nasty and even FaZe Kaysan, whose house in Malibu completely burned to the ground.

YouTube: John Hicks

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach was largely absent from his channel during the worst of the fires in early January, but returned with a video on the 13th updating worried fans on his whereabouts and his status as the fires continue to burn.

Markiplier returns home after LA fires force him to flee

In his video, Mark explained that he and his partner, Amy, received a notice on their phones alerting them to evacuate at 4 AM on Wednesday, January 8.

The YouTuber said that the Eaton fire, to the Northeast of Los Angeles, was so close to his house that he could see the blaze.

“That fire quickly got out of control. I could actually see it, which was a very weird experience,” he recalled. “Out my window, I could see the fire.”

Luckily, both Markiplier, his partner, his dogs and his home are alright. The group evacuated and returned just a “few days ago,” with Mark saying he’s spent his time cutting down trees with his chainsaw to help clear his area from debris that could catch on fire.

He went on to describe the “heartbreaking” damage the fire has caused to Los Angeles and provided a link to a donation campaign, urging his viewers to help during such an unprecedented event.

“I was right here. I was right next to it. I was lucky enough that my house is okay. Who knows if in a week, the winds might pick up and I might not be so lucky. Right now, I see what’s happening and I can see what might happen in the future.”

As previously mentioned, Mark is one of several influencers who have been impacted by the fires. YouTube duo Colin & Samir both lost their homes in the Palisades, while TikTok star Harry Mack also lost his house to the blaze.