Markiplier sets release date for Edge of Sleep TV show but asks fans for help

The Edge of Sleep TV show has finally received a release date, with Markiplier revealing when it will be available in a new YouTube video.

Markiplier has popped up on YouTube after being absent for months to finally provide his audience with a major update about his upcoming TV series, Edge of Sleep.

In 2021, Markiplier announced that he would star in a new TV show based on his podcast of the same name. Despite the show initially being set to release around this time, Mark jumped back onto YouTube and posted a brand new video to his 37 million subscribers.

Mark revealed that Edge of Sleep will finally drop on October 18, 2024. He admitted that he “thought [he’d] be gone a week” but ultimately, the “movie stuff” he has been working on too much longer than he first thought.

While he confirmed the release date for Edge of Sleep, he further noted that he is not allowed to reveal which platform it will launch on, at least not yet.

“We’re legally not allowed to say where it’s coming out until the day it comes out,” Markiplier announced. After getting this big news out of the way, Mark then turned much more cryptic while also asking his viewers for some help in ensuring Edge of Sleep is a successful project.

“If Edge of Sleep can get into the top 10, that will open doors,” the content creator revealed, encouraging his viewers to “put it on, watch it, rewatch it” and “if it goes higher” then the 10 spot, then “that’s even better.”

He then explained how, as a big-name content creator, there is an expectation for this series to do well viewership-wise.

He confessed that when working on the new show, the mentality surrounding his role was that content creators can simply “do a show, your audience will watch it, bingo bongo, everything will be fine.”

While Markiplier is confident his audience will support him, he later declared that if his fans help the show crack the top 10 of the platform it launches on, it “will open doors for Iron Lung,” a project he has been “working on for too long.”

Iron Lung is a film that Mark has been working on for years. In March 2024, the YouTuber updated fans on the project and claimed it was “close to done.” From what was said in this new YouTube video, the success of Edge of Sleep may be a driving force in helping get this film across the line and out sooner rather than later.

It is unclear how closely this new TV adaptation will follow Markiplier’s original Edge of Sleep podcast.

The official synopsis for the original content reads as follows: “When a night watchman finishes his shift, he’s terrified to discover that everyone in the world who fell asleep the night before is dead.”

So, while we can expect the show to follow a similar premise, thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long before it drops.

Edge of Sleep will be released on October 18, 2024, and while the platform is still a “mystery,” we’ll update you as soon as it is revealed.