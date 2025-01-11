Mark Zuckerberg reveals staggering number of Meta users during Joe Rogan’s podcast

During an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that 3.2 billion people use a Meta service every day.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world, mainly due to him owning Meta. It’s one of the biggest media companies in the world, with Zuckerberg’s building his very own social media empire.

Meta owns several of the biggest social media platforms in the world such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Messenger.

During Zuckerberg’s appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, the topic came up of just how many people have to be moderated throughout all of Meta services. And that number is shocking.

Zuckerberg reveals insane Meta stats on Joe Rogan’s podcast

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s account on JRE, Joe Rogan’s podcast, Meta apps get approximately 3.2 billion users daily.

That means that, at some point in the day, almost half of the world’s population engages with a Meta app in some way.

(Conversation starts at 4:44)

“You’re moderating at a scale that’s beyond the imagination,” said Rogan. “The number of human beings you’re moderating is f**king insane…how many people use it on a daily basis? Forget about how many overall, like how many people use it regularly?”

“3.2 billion people use one of our services every day, yeah it’s wild.” Zuckerberg said.

“That’s more than a third of the planet! So crazy!” Rogan exclaimed.

For context, there is around 8 billion people on earth, which means nearly half of the human population uses a Meta service every day.

Just as surprised as Rogan were people on X. “Crazy money being made” said one user. “I can’t even comprehend that amount of people,” said someone else.

Joe Rogan’s podcast may not be as widely known as Zuckerberg’s social media empire, but he’s still got one of the most popular podcasts in the world.

He was, however, overtaken by a former guest on his very own show in the fight for Spotify’s number 1 spot.