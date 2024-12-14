Ludwig’s Offbrand shuts down events branch a year after expansion

In September 2022, prominent streamer Ludwig launched his very own creative agency, ‘Offbrand,’ to help other content creators bring their events to life in preparation for his eventual retirement.

In the two years since then, Offbrand has expanded, bringing on names like Jerma and PirateSoftware to start Offbrand Games and Offbrand Productions, a games publishing vertical and events production branch, respectively.

However, in December 2024, Offbrand shocked fans by announcing it had shut down the events production side of the business, as told in a tweet on December 13.

Ludwig’s Offbrand announces sudden closure of events branch

“When we started Offbrand, our plan was to help creators bring their ideas to life,” the post reads. “For many creators, we did that, and we’re proud of everything we helped create.

“Our people worked hard and made amazing content, but we failed to make the events business sustainable. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to shut that side of the business down.”

The company said it will still run Offbrand Games, explaining that Ludwig will continue to host live events via Mogul Moves.

In a reply to the tweet, Offbrand shared a spreadsheet of its former production employees, asking potential employers to “consider hiring them to bring your projects to life.”

This decision has sparked mixed reactions from fans, many of whom are curious to see how this will affect big creators formerly involved in Offbrand Productions like Jerma, who joined in summer 2023 as Chief Creative Officer.

X: Ludwig Jerma joined Offbrand Productions as Chief Creative Officer in 2023.

This comes six months after Offbrand became a worker cooperative, meaning employees of the company all had an equal share in the business with a say in how it was run.

At the time of writing, neither Jerma nor Ludwig have addressed this development on their public social media accounts.

This latest news follows the end of Ludwig’s exclusive, three-year contract with YouTube on November 30, 2024. To celebrate his status as a free agent, the streamer moved back to Twitch for a special League of Legends event with CDawgVA.

He’s unsure where he’ll take his broadcasts in the long term, but for now, Ludwig says he’s testing the waters to see what’s best for him and his audience.