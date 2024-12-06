Ludwig’s incredible YouTube stats revealed as streamer returns to Twitch

Streaming star Ludwig Ahgren has returned to Twitch following the dissolution of his YouTube contract, revealing the eye-popping impact he’s had on the platform in the last three years.

In November 2021, Ludwig shocked the streaming world after revealing he had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube, leaving his longtime home of Twitch for greener pastures.

Now that his contract has officially ended, Ludwig is a free agent, and he decided to celebrate this new status with a special League of Legends event on Twitch.

However, his time on YouTube can’t be understated. Streaming data aggregate ‘Streams Charts’ compiled the numbers from Ludwig’s broadcasts during his three years with YouTube — and they’re certainly impressive.

Instagram: ludwigahgren Ludwig’s three-year YouTube contract came to an end on November 30, 2024.

Ludwig gained 50 million views during YouTube contract

According to Streams Charts, Ludwig streamed a total of 659 broadcasts during his contract, amassing a jaw-dropping 50 million hours watched and bringing in 3.6 million new subscribers.

That’s not all; Streams Charts found that his biggest live event was his Mogul Chessboxing extravaganza in 2021, which peaked at 317K live viewers.

Of course, that’s far from his only successful live event. His reaction to Dream’s viral face reveal raked in 162K viewers, and a live edition of his Mogul Money gameshow brought in over 146K live viewers.

Streams Charts

At the time of writing, Ludwig has stated that he’s unsure about the future of his streaming career, saying he doesn’t know if he’ll choose to stream exclusively on Twitch or YouTube, or if he’ll hop back and forth from platform to platform.

However, he did make it clear that he won’t move his streams to Rumble or Kick, so it’s safe to say that those options are out of the picture.

It’s been a big year for live streamers, Ludwig included. For instance, Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 broke records on Twitch, and IShowSpeed’s multiple tours across the globe similarly raked in millions of viewers and fans.