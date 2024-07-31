How to watch Ludwig’s 2024 Streamer Games: Dates, streams, tickets, more

Ludwig has revealed the 2024 Streamer Games, yet another live event where this time he is forcing a whole host of influencers to compete in track and field events. From when it kicks off to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know.

Ludwig is no stranger to putting on grand events, from the Mogul Chessboxing extravaganza (which eventually landed him a commentating gig at the Olympics for the sport), charity speedrunning events, and even esports events, he’s always keeping busy.

Ludwig regularly forces streamers to engage in physical activities, and he’s doing it once again with the 2024 Streamer Games, making various content creators compete in track and field competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ludwig’s 2024 Streamer Games runs from Saturday, August 17, to Sunday, August 18. The event will be held at Leuzinget High School in California and will have a live audience.

Ludwig’s 2024 Streamer Games: Streams

Ludwig’s Streamer Games will be broadcast live across his YouTube channel and his branded Twitch channel.

As a YouTube Gaming streamer, he will primarily stream the event on his channel. However, he will additionally stream on his old Mogul Moves Twitch channel, which has hosted most of Ludwig’s previous events so far.

We have embedded the Mogul Moves Twitch channel below. Of course, you can always attend the event in person if you happen to live locally.

Ludwig’s 2024 Streamer Games: Tickets

Tickets for Ludwig’s Streamer Games can be purchased from the event’s website.

You will have the option to either buy a single or two-day ticket. Single-day tickets for either date cost $30, and the two-day ticket costs $50.

Ludwig’s 2024 Streamer Games: Teams and participants.

As announced in Ludwig’s initial reveal, there will be a total of eight teams participating, each representing either their streaming platform or org. Below you can find all of them:

OfflineTV

OTK

YouTube

Twitch

Red Bull

FaZe Clan

100 Thieves

Podcasters

We don’t know who exactly the contestants are for each team just yet, however, we already know streamers like Lilypichu and Mang0 will be participating based on the trailer. We will update you here when we know more.

