Ludwig shares health update after being hit by car

Ludwig updated fans on his health after being hit by a car while riding his Vespa scooter around Los Angeles.

On August 29, 2024, Ludwig returned home while his girlfriend – fellow streamer QTCinderella – was live streaming and making crafts.

The YouTube star broke the news that he was hit by a car while riding his Vespa scooter around Los Angeles, leaving QT rattled before she decided to finish up what she was doing and end the stream.

Clips of QT’s broadcast made their way around social media, worrying Ludwig fans worldwide before he went live to give them a health update.

When he went live on his YouTube channel, fans immediately began pointing out the scrapes on one hand and that his other arm was wrapped up in bandages.

“Yes, I did get into an accident on my Vespa but I wore a helmet which is a great lifesaving tool so I am totally fine,” he said before confirming that it won’t affect his content.

He further explained the importance of wearing protective gear while riding a motorcycle – or in his case, a scooter – on a public road just in case you were to get into an accident.

“Dress for the slide, not for the ride,” he said.

Ludwig has shared his interest in unique vehicles with his fans several times over the years, including his Vespa scooter and his Subaru Sambar – a Japanese mini truck.

The YouTuber called for help back in March 2023 after his Sambar was stolen from his LA warehouse during a power outage, but was promptly recovered.

Ludwig’s not the first influencer to get into an accident over the last few months. In July, TikToker Dan Hamer left fans shocked after revealing he rolled his SUV several times, causing him to break several bones in the process.