Ludwig reveals why he distanced himself from Dream amid “embarrassing” drama

Ludwig chimed in on the spat between Minecraft stars Dream and TommyInnit, confirming that Dream had insulted one of his friends and dubbing the conflict a “waste of time.”

Dream and TommyInnit are in the middle of a viral feud that has dragged in both Ludwig and xQc, both of whom have differing opinions about the drama.

For those out of the loop, it all started after TommyInnit called fellow streamer Mizkif the “worst person” he’d ever met. The two got into a brief back-and-forth before Dream inserted himself into the beef, calling Tommy’s fans a slur in a now-deleted meme.

Article continues after ad

In response, Tommy accused Dream of multiple alleged offenses, including sexism, treating him poorly and even harassing his mother.

Dream, however, accused Tommy of spreading “lies” about him in a three-hour live stream, where he also brought up Ludwig, saying he’d refused to make a Mogul Mail video about Dream’s previous allegations and that he’d had a ‘negative’ opinion of him.

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t long before this news made its way to Ludwig, who begrudgingly responded to Dream’s claims in a stream of his own.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig slams Dream & TommyInnit feud as “waste of time”

To start, Ludwig made it clear that he viewed this particular spat as “the most embarrassing, unemployed, waste of time drama I have ever, ever read in my life.”

He went on to confirm that he wasn’t a big fan of Dream because the Minecraft star had supposedly called one of his friends a “wh*re.”

After telling Dream this privately, Ludwig claimed the streamer sent him “like five pages” defending himself, where he named a slew of other women who weren’t the friend he’d purportedly insulted.

Article continues after ad

“I never answered him,” Ludwig explained. “I never replied. Because I was like, ‘Brother, that’s not even who I was talking about. So, apparently you’ve come into this situation now more than one time. Now I’m definitely not making the video,’ and moved on with my life.”

Article continues after ad

Ludwig ended his response by telling Dream to “keep his head down” and “make good content,” announcing that he doesn’t want to be involved in the drama any further.

Article continues after ad

Dream responds after Ludwig opens up about past messages

Following Ludwig’s stream, Dream posted a lengthy response to his remarks in a post on his subreddit, where he claimed to have “jokingly” used the word as an insult toward friends of multiple genders in the past.

“I don’t know the situation you’re talking about, and obviously it’s seemingly a bad look to have ‘multiple instances’ where I called a girl a wh*re lmao, but I just cannot fathom that I called a stranger a wh*re, even jokingly, regardless of whether I was drunk or not,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

Dream finished his post by saying he understood why Ludwig didn’t respond to him, but argued that “the way this was said is annoying!”

Responses to Dream’s comment have been largely mixed, with some fans urging him to take a break from social media while others are left even more confused than before.

Article continues after ad

xQc, on the other hand, has taken aim at Ludwig, accusing the streamer of changing his views on the situation for “clout” as the drama continues to unfold.