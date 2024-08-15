Ludwig reveals plans to propose to “wifey material” QTCinderella but there’s a big catch

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren has finally opened up about when he’ll propose to girlfriend QTCinderella — but there’s big change he has to make in his career before he pops the question.

Ludwig officially confirmed his relationship with fellow streamer QTCinderella in May 2020, and they’ve been together ever since.

The couple has become an inseparable duo over the last four years, supporting each other in their own live events like the QT’s Streamer Awards and Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing championships.

During an August 2024 broadcast, a fan hit Ludwig with the question many curious viewers have been asking for years: When does he plan on proposing to QT?

Instagram: ludwigahgren Ludiwg and QTCinderella have been dating for over four years.

After some nervous laughter, Ludwig finally revealed his plans for proposing to his internet-famous partner, saying that he has a specific timeline in mind for when he hopes to get down on one knee.

However, Ludwig wants to retire from streaming full-time before he starts a family of his own, hoping to dedicate the bulk of his time to his wife and potential future children.

“QT is wifey material, that’s a fact,” he said. “What separates my ability to be in a marriage, if we’re being honest…” he trailed off, pointing at the camera to insinuate that his viewers are a current barrier to this major life change.

“I’ll probably propose before I retire from streaming,” he continued. “But when I settle down and have kids and I’m in married life, I can’t be streaming every day. I think that’d be bad.”

Thus far, QT hasn’t offered a public response to Ludwig’s statement on the subject, but fans are certainly hopeful that the two eventually end up tying the knot.

“Him saying ‘QT is wifey material’ with his whole chest,” one viewer wrote on Twitter/X. “My heart.”

“Making QT and Lud in the Sims just so I can make them kiss like I’m playing dolls,” another joked.

“Literally giggling and kicking my feet, I love them,” yet another said.

Aside from streaming, Ludwig is currently preparing for his Streamer Games track & field event starring some of the biggest names in online entertainment set to go live this August.