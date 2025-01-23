Ludwig reveals his biggest beef with YouTube as he begins multistreaming

Despite previously saying he “hates” multistreaming, Ludwig has finally caved after revealing his biggest issues with YouTube over Twitch, and why having the best of both worlds is actually the best option.

Ludwig’s exclusive, three-year contract with YouTube came to an end in November 2024, rendering him a free agent.

At first, he was unsure what to do with his broadcasts, and seemingly experimented by returning to Twitch with a 100-hour League of Legends marathon.

As of January 2025, it seems that Ludwig has come to a conclusion that many other streamers have already realized — that multistreaming is the future of live broadcasts.

YouTube: Ludwig Ludwig shared his biggest gripes with YouTube after his three-year contract with the platform came to an end.

Ludwig shows biggest drawbacks of YouTube & Twitch

To start, Ludwig outlined his biggest issues with streaming on YouTube vs Twitch, one of them being that streams over 12 hours long are not saved as VODs, meaning broadcasters don’t receive any additional income or viewership once the stream is done.

Ludwig described YouTube as a kind of “revolving door” or “convenience store,” where viewers pop in for a while and then leave. In contrast, he likened Twitch to a Barnes & Noble, where viewers tune into a stream for the long-haul.

On top of this, it’s difficult to find live streams on YouTube as opposed to Twitch — but he admitted that VODs are difficult to archive on both platforms, noting that fan channels often do a better and faster job of getting streamers’ past broadcasts on YouTube.

Ludwig turns to multistreaming despite previously being a “hater”

Ludwig also revealed his yearly income from both YouTube and Twitch, showing a pretty hefty disparity between the two sites. In 2021, Ludwig pulled in over $2.3M on Twitch, while in 2022, he made just over $500K on YouTube.

While he noted that his 2022 YouTube income didn’t include his signing bonus, it’s clear that he makes more money on Twitch, but both platforms have their drawbacks.

As a result, Ludwig has finally decided to multistream, despite his past comments saying he was a “hater” the practice.

Previously Ludwig said that he didn’t want to “fracture” his audience, saying that multistreaming creators often favor one platform over the other, treating it like a “step-child.”

Moving forward, Ludwig says that he will stream on YouTube and Twitch at the same time, but will turn off his YouTube chat to focus solely on his Twitch viewers.

“Yes, I am leaving YouTube to mainly stream on Twitch,” he explained. “I like having to schedule my streams so I’m not late every day. I like the Twitch chat, and I like getting Twitch prime. …I do think it’s the best course of action based on the information I have now.”