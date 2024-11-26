Ludwig returns to Twitch with big streaming plans as YouTube contract ends

Ludwig Ahgren is moving back to Twitch as his YouTube contract wraps up with big plans for a 100-hour League of Legends event… but his time with YouTube isn’t completely in the rear view.

Ludwig Ahgren famously signed an exclusive contract with YouTube back in November 2021, leaving Twitch, where he’d previously streamed for three years.

Ludwig’s presence on YouTube has become a staple since then, with the streamer interviewing former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and hosting his podcast series ‘The Yard’ on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Despite his long-running loyalty to the site, Ludwig says he’s taking his broadcasts elsewhere starting December 2024, as his contract with YouTube is officially ending on November 30.

YouTube: Cold Ones Ludwig has been exclusively streaming on YouTube since November 2021 – but now that his contract has ended, he’s experimenting by moving back to Twitch for the first week of December.

That being said, he made it clear that he won’t stop his YouTube streams for good. As explained in a November broadcast, he will split his streams between both platforms, but isn’t presently sure how that will pan out.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig unsure of his streaming future as YouTube contract ends

“I’m gonna be very candid — I don’t know what the split will be. And I say ‘split,’ because I am absolutely going to be doing some streams on Twitch,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig’s Twitch comeback will kick off with ‘League Week,’ where he will stream “100 hours of League of Legends” — something he can’t do on YouTube, which limits broadcasts to a maximum of 12 hours.

“If the Twitch streams go phenomenally… I don’t know what to say!” he exclaimed. “There’s a lot I like about YouTube streams, and there’s a lot I don’t like about YouTube streams. There’s a lot I like about Twitch streams and there’s a lot I don’t like about Twitch streams.”

Article continues after ad

“Genuinely, I don’t know. My plan is to take it step by step. But listen — I’m not fully going one way or the other,” he continued, calling himself a “fence-sitter” until he figures out what works best for his streams in the long-term.

Article continues after ad

Ludwig’s explanation follows comments he made in September 2024, where he dubbed himself a “multistreaming hater” and pointed out that it “feels like every YouTube livestreamer instantly swaps back over to Twitch, or starts multistreaming, the moment their contract ends.”

Article continues after ad

Ludwig, for his part, says it “would be stupid not to try a stream on Twitch” at this time, but made it equally clear that he won’t be joining Kick or Rumble as alternatives.

He also continues to maintain that co-streaming “isn’t his thing” as he doesn’t like “fracturing communities,” and will either stream on one platform or the other for the time being.