Ludwig hosting track & field event with top Twitch, OTK, FaZe, 100T & YouTube creators

YouTube star Ludwig is hosting another live event — this time, a track & field competition starring some of social media’s top content creators from OTK, FaZe, and more.

Ludwig Ahgren is known for pulling off some of the biggest live events in the streaming space. From his Mogul Chessboxing event in 2022 to his various viral charity broadcasts, Ludwig is no slouch when it comes to entertaining the masses.

Now, he’s announced an even bigger escapade, as told in a video posted on July 30, 2024.

“Imagine if I forced a bunch of gamers and streamers to compete in track and field events lol,” he captioned the video in a post on Twitter/X. “Anyway, see you August 17-18.”

Ludwig’s black-and-white video showed various streamers, like Twitch star LilyPichu, taking part in various track and field activities like the shot put and foot races.

Although it’s been about a year and a half since Ludwig’s last influencer competition, he’s pulling out all the stops to pit content creators against each other once again — this time on the field.

This news comes right in the midst of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which Ludwig also attended to provide commentary for a Chessboxing exhibition alongside Chessboxing champ Mat Thomas.

Ludwig’s ‘Streamer Games’ will kick off from August 17 – 18, 2024, at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, CA. The event will be streamed live on Ludwig’s official YouTube channel, as well as his Mogul Moves Twitch channel.

Thus far, there are eight teams represented in the Streamer Games, listed as follows:

Although a full roster of participating creators is set to drop soon, given the teams currently provided, we can only guess that a few influencers from organizations like 100 Thieves, OfflineTV, and FaZe Clan will be taking part and representing these organizations.

Fans can buy tickets to attend the Streamer Games in-person on the event’s official website, which states that “a pre-event fan fest, photo ops, opportunity to buy exclusive event merch, and more” are in store for attendees.

