Ludwig cuts ties with MrBeast and demands he respond to allegations

Ludwig addressed the MrBeast controversy, claiming that the YouTuber needs to respond to the allegations against him and that he pulled out of a partnership with Feastables.

Though Ludwig has been hesitant to make drama videos on his second channel, citing that he doesn’t enjoy covering drama, he felt the need to speak out on the MrBeast controversy considering how often the two have worked together in the past.

They’ve collaborated multiple times, with the most recent example being Ludwig’s appearance in the $1 million dollar YouTuber challenge.

And, while the Ava Kris Tyson situation is still fresh on people’s minds, other allegations like MrBeast hiring a registered sex offender and poor conditions on his video sets have piled on in the weeks since.

However, despite the two of them working together for a while now, Ludwig claims that he can’t continue to support Jimmy (aka MrBeast) unless he addresses the allegations and makes meaningful changes within the company.

Conversation starts at 21:20

“I think Jimmy needs to make a reply. Like, he technically doesn’t need to. He uploaded a YouTube video, it got 120 million views, and he could probably continue to upload videos without ever replying and continue to get hundreds of millions of views. But, I won’t be able to support him. I won’t support him in any way, shape, or form if that’s what he does.”

Ludwig claimed MrBeast has a number of things to answer for, including why he hired a registered sex offender, how the situation with Jake Weddle happened and the steps Ludwig thinks Jimmy should take to prevent it from happening again, refunds for the “forged” MrBeast signatures on hoodies, and more.

“That still doesn’t account for him having to reply to things that haven’t come out,” Ludwig claimed. “Dogpack says a third part’s coming out, and it’s about how he covered up sexual assault in the workplace. Which is, by far, the most severe claim that has yet to come out that will come out. He’ll have to make a reply to that, too.”

Lud also claimed that he was supposed to partner with MrBeast’s Feastables company for the Ludwig Streamer Games, but that he got in contact with Jimmy directly to pull out of the deal.

“Feastables, his chocolate bar company, was supposed to be one of the big sponsors for streamers games. It was inked, we were supposed to do it, I called him and I said two things, one being ‘When are you going to reply?'” he asked.

“When everything comes out, he’s going to make one reply as opposed to a reply after every video. We’ll see when that happens. And, two, he let me pull out [of the deal].”

Ludwig said he was “putting my money where my mouth is” by canceling the sponsorship. He claims that lost around 100k for not taking the deal and that he’s very likely to lose money on the event as a result.

At the time of writing, MrBeast has yet to make that reply, and Dogpack has not released the aforementioned third video. Ludwig also didn’t clarify what sort of response he’d need to see from MrBeast to consider working with him again.