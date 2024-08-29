Logan Paul’s fiancé sues influencer for claiming she slept with him for drugs

Logan Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, is suing influencer Hassan Haider, accusing him of publishing defamatory content claiming she slept with him in exchange for drugs… but she says they never met.

YouTube star turned WWE heel Logan Paul is set to welcome his first child with Danish model Nina Agdal in fall 2024. They announced their engagement in 2023, but news of their engagement sparked a firestorm of criticism against the pair.

Their engagement came at the height of Logan’s feud with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, who infamously went on a social media tirade targeting Agdal, making a slew of disparaging posts about the model.

Agdal took legal action against Danis over his posts — and now, she’s suing another internet-famous figure.

As reported by TMZ on August 29, 2024, Agdal is hitting influencer Hassan Haider with a lawsuit after he allegedly created posts claiming she’d slept with him in exchange for drugs. Haider is a YouTuber with just over 16,000 subscribers who creates videos showing off his lavish life as a “young millionaire.”

Agdal says that she’s never even met Haider, arguing that he hoped to increase his own online presence by “capitalizing” on the backlash against her in the midst of Danis’s social media tirade.

The model states that Haider uploaded a YouTube video further spreading these rumors and also spoke about them in a live stream.

As per TMZ, Agdal is suing Haider for “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more,” seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Instagram: DillonDanis, ninaagdal Nina Agdal (right) was granted a temporary restraining order against Dillon Danis (left) after the fighter failed to show up to court for the hearing in September.

As previously mentioned, she’s also taken legal action against Danis over his online remarks about her. In fact, she was even granted a restraining order against the MMA fighter, who firmly rejected a $400,000 out-of-court settlement to put the matter to rest.

That’s not all; Danis even failed to appear in court for their hearing in September 2023 and continues to maintain a less-than-favorable stance toward Paul and his bride-to-be.