Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo calls for fraud lawsuit to be dismissed over lack of evidence

Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo has called for the class action lawsuit against them to be dismissed over lack of evidence showing Paul knowingly scammed its investors.

The NFT project was revealed by Logan in August 2021, who promised a fully interactive game to go alongside the CryptoZoo tokens.

The game never came to fruition, and many remained silent about the project until December 2022 when YouTube investigator Coffeezilla released a series of videos calling CryptoZoo a “scam.”

Many who invested in the project began speaking out against Logan Paul and eventually filed a class action lawsuit against the YouTuber and his project on February 2, 2023.

It’s gone back and forth for over a year, but on September 3, 2024, Logan called to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of evidence.

The document calling for dismissal of the lawsuit says that the complaints are “wholly without merit” and there is a lack of evidence showing that Logan intended to defraud CryptoZoo users.

“In short, Plaintiffs’ claims for relief are wholly without merit. They fail to meet basic federal pleading standards. They fail to provide any factual support for their conclusory allegations that Mr. Paul intended to defraud the users of CryptoZoo, which was conceived as a passion project, not an investment opportunity or a scheme to defraud consumers,” it reads.

Courtlistener

“Plaintiffs gambled and lost. They should not now be allowed to maintain implausible, deficient claims against Mr. Paul based on their decisions to ‘invest’ in a project that was not an investment vehicle in the first instance. The Court should dismiss the First Amended Complaint with prejudice and in its entirety.”

This isn’t the only lawsuit filed since Coffeezilla’s video series about the project in 2022. In July 2024, Logan filed a defamation lawsuit against the YouTube investigator for “maliciously and repeatedly publishing false statements accusing Paul of operating a scam in connection with a troubled blockchain project called CryptoZoo.”