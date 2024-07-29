Logan Paul warns Bradley Martyn to “shut up” about steroid rumors & offers rematch

YouTube star Logan Paul warned bodybuilding influencer Bradley Martyn to “shut the f*ck up” about rumors of him using steroids following their secretive MMA match in June.

In June 2024, Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn finally settled their years-long feud in a private MMA match at Martyn’s Zoo Culture gym, where the two fought without any cameras filming the action.

Although Paul later revealed he “humbled” his rival, the two are keen to duke it out again in a sanctioned bout – but things might heat up again if Martyn’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Following their fight, Martyn speculated that Paul was on steroids, saying as much in an episode of the Mommy & Daddy Talk podcast.

“I think Logan’s saucing it,” Martyn said. “I swear, I think he’s 230, 240 [lbs].”

(Topic begins at 16:24)

Paul hit back at Martyn’s comments in one of Mike Majlak’s Night Shift vlogs on July 29, where he urged the bodybuilder to keep his trap shut lest he school him in the octagon a second time.

“There’s no situation, bro!” he shouted. “Yo, Brad! Shut the f*ck up, bro! You know you got your ass beat, and I’ll do it again – shorter, this time! … Bro, I was 195 that day.”

“You’ve never publicly denied it,” Majlak jokingly challenged the YouTuber.

“Yes I have, and I’ll deny it right now before Bradley wants to fight next time,” Paul answered

(Topic begins at 6:11)

Paul has been the subject of doping rumors for years, with the likes of Andrew Tate, Mike Perry, and other sports figures speculating that he’s on gear – claims he’s denied at every turn.

At the time of writing, Martyn hasn’t offered an official response to Paul’s latest statement, but this interaction could mean good things for fans hoping these two face off for real.

In footage taken directly after their June bout, Logan said he’d consider officially fighting Martyn if he put in the work and trained for it.

“I’m telling you, I might have an offer for you,” Paul said. “If you train for real, maybe. But I might have an offer for you for an actual MMA fight.”

This would be Paul’s first-ever MMA match, following his exploits in the boxing ring and high-flying stunts in the WWE.