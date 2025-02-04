Logan Paul wants match with Kai Cenat and Speed after WWE Royal Rumble beef

Logan Paul is keen for a bout against both Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed after his ‘spat’ with Kai at the WWE Royal Rumble.

On February 2, 2025, Logan Paul competed in the Royal Rumble and ultimately lost after being eliminated by WWE legend John Cena, who tossed him out of the ring right next to star Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Kai clearly wasn’t happy with this outcome, shouting, “Damn it Logan, you f**king lost man!”

Article continues after ad

In response, Paul shot back at the streamer, saying it was Kai’s fault that he lost the match.

The theatrical banter between the two stars went viral — and now, Logan wants to settle things in the spotlight.

Logan Paul excited for possible Kai & Speed WWE match

During a February 4 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul brought up the idea of a WWE match between himself, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, whose entrance at the Royal Rumble broke records on social media.

“I love Kai,” Logan began. “He invited me onto his stream before the match. I was like, ‘This is sick.’ We were out there. …I asked him, ‘Are you gonna cheer me or are you gonna boo me?’ He was like, ‘I’m not f*ckin’ with you. I’m gonna boo you.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“To my face. I was like, what? So after I got eliminated. …he’s chirpin’ at me, and I just got thrown out of the Rumble. I’m like bro, I don’t need this energy. So I basically blamed the entire loss on him. So we just started going at it.”

After his special guest, Nick Nayersina, asked if there was “beef” between the two, Logan Paul denied it, but confirmed that “the stage is set.”

Article continues after ad

Then, someone off-screen pitched the idea of a match between him, Kai and Speed — something Logan seemed extremely excited about.

“Speed and Kai versus me?” Paul said. “That would go crazy. Oh my God, that’s fun.”

(Topic begins at 52:13)

Given both Kai and Speed’s popularity as two of the net’s top streamers, this would certainly be one of the biggest influencer WWE matches to grace the ring of all time.

Article continues after ad

The WWE reportedly wants Speed to return in the future and “adored” his involvement in the match, believing he delivered “in an absolutely insane way.”

Article continues after ad

For now, Kai is still in disbelief after Will Smith posted their viral moment together at the Grammys, while Speed is left recovering from his performance in the Rumble.