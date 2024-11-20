Logan Paul trolls BBC with lookalike at interview over crypto “scam” allegations

After the BBC arrived at Logan Paul’s gym for an interview, his team sent out a lookalike to troll them.

On Wednesday, November 20, the BBC published an article accusing Logan Paul of misleading fans about crypto investments over the last few years.

The publication said they attempted to schedule an in-person interview with the influencer over several months, but Paul denied sitting down with them. Until one day, he decided to invite the BBC to his gym in Puerto Rico to talk.

Once they arrived, however, Logan’s team trolled the publication by sending out viral lookalike Rodney Peterson followed by a crowd shouting at the BBC’s team.

Rodney Peterson first went viral on TikTok after fans discovered his similarities to Logan Paul, prompting the Prime co-founder to hand deliver bottles of Prime Hydration to Peterson during their first meet-up.

“Minutes after leaving the gym, we received a letter from lawyers on behalf of Logan Paul warning us against publishing our allegations,” they said in a video posted to TikTok.

Logan Paul’s involvement with crypto has sparked a flurry of headlines over the years, as the influencer has been accused of scamming fans on multiple occasions.

Paul allegedly helped create the meme coin Dink Doink in 2021, which featured a personified spring character acting out different reactions. It wasn’t long until YouTube crypto investigator Coffeezilla looked into the project and pointed out the “scam” as well as Logan’s involvement in the project.

He went on to create another crypto coin, CryptoZoo, which was revealed as the base of an interactive game where investors could hatch and raise their animals. However, the game was never released and the value of the token plummeted, prompting Coffeezilla to launch an investigation into the project.

It wasn’t long until Logan Paul responded to Coffee’s videos, and a short back-and-forth between the influencers led to Paul revealing a $1.3M plan to refund those affected by the project falling through.

Months later, Logan filed a defamation lawsuit against Coffeezilla for the “immense harm that he has caused to Paul’s reputation” with his investigative series.