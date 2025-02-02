Logan Paul smashes fan’s camera & yells at Kai Cenat during WWE Royal Rumble

During the WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul smashed smashed a fan’s camera on the ground and got into an argument with Kai Cenat.

Playing into his heel character in WWE, Logan Paul has gotten into it with many wrestling fans over the years.

For example, on WWE Monday Night Raw on January 27, Logan Paul grabbed a sign from a fan and ripped it in half.

At the Royal Rumble, however, he destroyed something that was much more expensive.

While Logan was walking to the ring, a fan in the front row stuck his camera out to try and get Paul to take a picture with him. Instead, the famous YouTuber grabbed the camera and chucked it at the ground.

Other fans in the area were amused by Paul’s antics, while the fan who the camera belonged to appeared to be surprised more than anything. There’s also a possibility that this fan is a plant and that this was all part of Logan’s villain act, leading to the second big controversy of the evening for him.

Logan Paul argues with Kai Cenat following his elimination

After lasting for over 11 minutes in the Royal Rumble match, Paul was eliminated by John Cena, landing outside of the ring just a few feet away from Kai Cenat, who was sitting in the front row.

“Damn it Logan, you f**king lost man!” Cenat said. “It was your f**king fault Kai! Yes it f**king was!” responded Paul.

The two continued to go back and forth. “You suck, you suck…shut the f**k up! Get the f**k outta here!” shouted Kai. “Get the f**k back bro,” said Logan before walking away.

“What the hell was that?” reacted one fan nearby following the argument.

People on Twitter don’t seem to be taking the altercation too seriously, with many assuming that the two are just playing around.

“I see two future stars in the WWE having a little bit of fun,” said one person. “Script is scripting the way it should script,” said another.

The Royal Rumble isn’t the only major event that Cenat is attending this weekend. The streamer has also announced that he will be streaming live from the Grammys on February 2.